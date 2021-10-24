Coronavirus live | Cinemas in Tamil Nadu to operate with full occupancy from November 1

24 October 2021 07:57 IST

Over 102 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country, including more than 70 lakh doses administered on October 23, the Union Health Ministry said

The Centre has asked States and Union Territories to ensure that upcoming festivals are celebrated in a safe and cautious manner with "utmost precautions" in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a letter to States and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said standard operating procedures issued last month for curbing any spike in cases must be followed.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

New Delhi

DCPCR launches journal on impact of COVID-19 on children

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) on Saturday launched a journal, Children First: Journal on Children’s Lives with the first issue highlighting the COVID-19 impact on the lives of children.

The articles in the first issue of the journal range from challenges of online education to socio-emotional growth struggles during the pandemic to learning losses on account of school closures, social audits and POCSO victims’ plight.

Karnataka

Many private schools may restart physical classes after Deepavali

Not all schools are ready to open their doors to students from Classes I-V on Monday. Many private schools are likely to restart physical classes after Deepavali, while others are considering delaying it even further.

Though the Karnataka Government has allowed managements to resume physical classes for primary school students from October 25, principals - after seeking feedback from parents - have decided to defer the reopening date as families are out of town.

Tamil Nadu

Cinemas in Tamil Nadu to operate with full occupancy from November 1

In a fresh set of relaxations announced on Saturday, the Tamil Nadu government has allowed cinemas to operate with 100% occupancy from November 1.

In schools, Classes I-VIII can function on shift basis from November 1.

International

Namibia to suspend use of Russian COVID-19 vaccine- Ministry

Namibia will suspend its rollout of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, its Health Ministry said on October 23, days after the drugs regulator in neighbouring South Africa flagged concerns about its safety for people at risk of HIV.

The Gamaleya Research Institute, which developed Sputnik V, said Namibia's decision was not based on any scientific evidence or research. -Reuters

Romania

Romania tightens COVID-19 restrictions as cases surge

The Romanian government will reintroduce a night curfew and make health passes mandatory for entry to most public venues from October 25, as well as sending school children on vacation for two weeks, as it seeks to stem a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The measures, expanding nationwide measures that had mostly already been taken in towns with high case numbers, were approved by the interim government late on October 22. -Reuters