Coronavirus live | U.S. urges all WTO members to support IPR waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

22 October 2021 08:37 IST

The Congress on October 21 demanded that a commission be formed to impartially probe COVID-19 deaths in the country and the government's mismanagement in handling of the pandemic

Indian vaccine manufacturers on October 21 raised the issue of easy availability of raw material from global markets for making COVID-19 vaccines, during their meeting with World Trade Organization (WTO) chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala here, sources said.

Here are the latest updates:

New Zealand

New Zealand sets 90% vaccine target to end lockdowns and reopen

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on October 22 that the country will end its strict coronavirus lockdown measures and move to a system to live with the virus only when 90% of the country is fully vaccinated.

All District Health Boards in the country will need to achieve 90% vaccine rates, Ms. Ardern said, which would make the South Pacific nation one of the most vaccinated country in the world. "Ultimately we have balanced the desire to re-open quickly while continuing to keep people safe," Ms. Ardern said at a news conference. -Reuters

USA

U.S. urges all WTO members to support intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

The White House on October 21 called on all World Trade Organization members to support an intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines.

"We ... need every WTO member to step up as well and support an intellectual property waiver, and every company must act ambitiously and urgently to expand manufacturing now," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. -Reuters

International

Pfizer, BioNTech say COVID-19 booster shot showed high efficacy in large study

A booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE restored efficacy to 95.6% against the virus, including the Delta variant, data released by the companies from a large study showed on October 21.

The companies said in a press release the trial, which has not been peer-reviewed, tested 10,000 participants aged 16 and older, and found that the booster shot had a favourable safety profile. -Reuters