Coronavirus updates | Doctors cautiously welcome COVID-19 vaccine booster dose plan

13 October 2021 07:56 IST

While the Union Health Ministry has adopted a wait and watch policy, the medical fraternity has cautiously welcomed the recent observation by the World Health Organization (WHO) that people with weaker immune systems should receive an additional shot of approved COVID-19 vaccines.

India recorded 14,313 fresh coronavirus cases, the lowest in 224 days, taking the infection tally to 3,39,85,920 on Tuesday, while the national Covid recovery rate increased to 98.04%, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

The death toll reached 4,50,963 with 181 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 18 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 107 consecutive days now.

Advertising

Advertising

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Telangana

Telangana expecting 1 cr. COVID vaccine doses this month: CS

Telangana is expecting consignment of one crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the current month. The government had administered first dose of vaccine to 2.02 crore people till date and three to four lakh people were being given vaccine on a daily basis, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said.

The State has covered 2.8 crore people through a special vaccination drive, he added.

The Chief Secretary inaugurated a mega vaccination centre set up in association with Care India at Khajaguda sports complex on Tuesday morning. The centre is among the six set up by the government to cover the entire population in a time-bound manner. It will function from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and has special counters for women and the elderly. Adequate doses of Covaxin and Covishield are positioned in the centre.

Read more

Doctors cautiously welcome COVID-19 vaccine booster dose plan

While the Union Health Ministry has adopted a wait and watch policy, the medical fraternity has cautiously welcomed the recent observation by the World Health Organization (WHO) that people with weaker immune systems should receive an additional shot of approved COVID-19 vaccines.

The recommendation follows a four-day meeting of the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunisation and a final report is to be issued in December. “Persons who are immunocompromised or immunosuppressed, at any age will benefit from booster shots as they are unable to generate adequate levels of immune response to the standard dose regimen. The same is likely to be true for many of the elderly above 65 years of age,” said Professor K. Srinath Reddy, president, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI).

Read more

Delhi

Sisodia seeks guidelines from Union Health Minister

Amid clamour from the Delhi BJP and the Delhi Congress to allow Chhath Puja celebrations in the Capital, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday wrote to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to issue guidelines on the conduct of the festival.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority, in an order on September 30, had prohibited Chhath at riverbanks, waterbodies and other public places in view of COVID-19.

Mr. Sisodia, in his letter, requested the Minister to consult health experts and issue guidelines so that all devotees from north India can celebrate the festival keeping their safety in mind.

Read more