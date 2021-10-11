Coronavirus live | National recovery rate increases to 98%

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on October 10 asked people not to let the guard down against COVID-19 as the disease is under control but it has not gone away completely.

"The fight against COVID will go on in future because coronavirus is still amongst us. Coronavirus is certainly under control but it has not gone away," Mr. Mandaviya said.

Here are the latest updates:

National

National recovery rate increases to 98%

India logged 18,132 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 215 days, taking the country's total tally of cases to 3,39,71,607, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98%, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on October 11.

The death toll climbed to 4,50,782 with 193 fresh fatalities.

The active cases have declined to 2,27,347, the lowest in 209 days, according to the data updated at 8 am. -PTI

Australia

Sydney opens to vaccinated after 100-plus days of lockdown

Sydney hairdressers, gyms, cafés and bars reopened to fully vaccinated customers on October 11 for the first time in more than 100 days after Australia's largest city achieved a vaccination benchmark.

Sydney planned to reopen on the Monday after 70% of the New South Wales State population aged 16 and older were fully vaccinated.

Tamil Nadu

Lockdown extended till October 17 in Tiruvannamalai

The district administration in Tiruvannamalai has extended the lockdown till October 17. The closure of parks, swimming pools and dams in the district and the neighbouring Kattam Poondi will continue, said Collector B. Murugesh on October 11.

Egypt

Three detained in Egypt after coronavirus vaccines found dumped

Egypt's public prosecution said on October 10 it had ordered the arrest of three people after thousands of unused COVID-19 vaccines were found dumped along a water channel.

It said the vaccines had been allocated to the health directorate in the city of Minya, about 220 km (137 miles) south of Cairo, where 18,400 vaccine packages with a value of more than 5 million Egyptian pounds ($319,000) were found to be missing.

Ladakh

Schools for class 9 to 12 to reopen in Leh from October 14

Authorities in Ladakh's Leh district on October 10 announced reopening of all private and government schools for class 9 to 12 from October 14.

All schools up to class 12 were closed on September 18 here after dozens of students tested positive for COVID-19 during a special drive at the Shey area. -PTI

Jammu and Kashmir

Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes to reopen with 25 pc seating capacity in J-K

After remaining closed for months together due to the second wave of COVID-19, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have allowed cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes to reopen with 25% seating capacity.

The decision to this effect was taken by the State Executive Committee (SEC), which, however, retained most of the restrictions for Covid containment including night curfew and the closure of schools except for Class 10 and 12. -PTI