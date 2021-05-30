Coronavirus | Number of new cases across India dips further to 1.5 lakh on May 30, 2021

16,000 fewer tests conducted on May 29.

India recorded 1,50,527 new COVID-19 cases and 3,028 new deaths till 9.30 p.m. IST on May 30. The country has so far reported a total of 2,80,44,137 cases and 3,29,026 deaths.

Tamil Nadu reported 28,864 new infections, followed by Karnataka (20,378) and Kerala (19,894). Maharashtra recorded 814 new casualties on the day, followed by Tamil Nadu (493) and Karnataka (381). Maharashtra’s fatalities include backlog deaths which were missed in the previous reports.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim and Ladakh. The data are sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins.

Around 20.64 lakh samples were tested in the country on May 29 (the results for which were made available on May 30), which is around 16,000 fewer tests than those conducted on May 28. It is also nearly 60,000 less than those conducted on the previous Saturday (May 22).

Positivity rate falls

India’s average daily test positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) continues to decline.

It was 9.4% on May 29, compared to 13.4% recorded a week earlier.

About 30.36 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on May 30, which is close to 27,000 doses fewer than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. However, it is 14.31 lakh more doses than what was recorded during the same period a week ago.

There has been a significant uptick in daily vaccinations in the country.

On May 29, India had administered an average of 23.39 lakh doses daily which is higher than the 13.19 lakh average daily doses administered until a week before (May 22). Until May 30, about 17.7% of India's adult population, 38% of the 45+ population and 42.9% of those aged above 60 had been vaccinated with at least one dose.