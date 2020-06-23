Coronavirus | Number of infections continues to rise in Manipur

The number of COVID-19 infected persons in Manipur continues to rise everyday, official reports said on Tuesday. With 26 persons testing positive on the day, the number has increased to 928. While 674 of them are active cases, 250 persons had recovered and been discharged.

So far, there has been no death.

As the curfew and lockdown are in force, people who violate the restrictions are produced before the magistrates who impose fines on them.

Officials said most of the infected persons are those who returned from other States. The government has stopped bringing students and others in special trains and buses. Besides the number of flights coming to Imphal has been reduced to one per day.

The Manipur government had written a letter to the Civil Aviation Ministry recently to reduce the number of flights.