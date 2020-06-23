National

Coronavirus | Number of infections continues to rise in Manipur

Migrants from Manipur wait in a bus to reach MGR Central Railway Station, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on June 7, 2020.

Migrants from Manipur wait in a bus to reach MGR Central Railway Station, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on June 7, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Most of the affected are those who returned from other States, says govt.

The number of COVID-19 infected persons in Manipur continues to rise everyday, official reports said on Tuesday. With 26 persons testing positive on the day, the number has increased to 928. While 674 of them are active cases, 250 persons had recovered and been discharged.

Coronavirus, June 23 updates | State Helpline numbers for COVID-19

So far, there has been no death.

As the curfew and lockdown are in force, people who violate the restrictions are produced before the magistrates who impose fines on them.

Officials said most of the infected persons are those who returned from other States. The government has stopped bringing students and others in special trains and buses. Besides the number of flights coming to Imphal has been reduced to one per day.

Full coverage: Lockdown displaces lakhs of migrants

The Manipur government had written a letter to the Civil Aviation Ministry recently to reduce the number of flights.

