Coronavirus Live Updates | Rajasthan govt. allows academic activities with 100% capacity in schools, colleges

The home department issued guidelines on Monday allowing 100% seating capacity from November 15.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan govt. allows academic activities with 100% capacity in schools, colleges

The Rajasthan government has given permission to conduct academic activities in universities, colleges, schools and coaching institutes with 100% capacity in view of decline in COVID-19 cases, according to a home department's order issued on Monday.

The classroom activities are being conducted with 50% capacity at present.

All the coaching institutes of the state will also be able to operate with 100% capacity from November 15 with the mandatory requirement of both doses of COVID-19 vaccine for their academic and non-teaching staff, according to the order.- PTI

Denmark

Denmark brings COVID-19 curbs back after just two months

Denmark will re-introduce a health pass because of a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Monday, less than two months after scrapping controls.

The Epidemic Commission has recommended the government classify the coronavirus as a "socially threatening disease" and re-impose the pass, Mr. Frederiksen told journalists.

In Denmark, with a population of 5.8 million, 85.9% of people over the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated.- AFP

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal schools to reopen for classes 1 to 7

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools, which were closed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, for classes 1 to 7, an official spokesperson said on Monday.

The decision to reopen schools was taken in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Monday. The schools from class 8 and above have already reopened in the State.

It was decided in the meeting to reopen schools for students of classes 3 to 7 from November 10 and for students of classes 1 and 2 from November 15, the spokesperson said.

The cabinet also decided to resume transport buses with full capacity instead of the earlier 50% norms, he added.- PTI