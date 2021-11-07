Coronavirus Live Updates | Bengal medicos write to Mandaviya for booster dose

07 November 2021 08:01 IST

The West Bengal Doctors Forum (WBDF) in its two-page letter to Mandaviya cited studies stating that administration of booster doses is an effective measure to prevent COVID infection by maintaining the vaccine's efficacy

West Bengal

Bengal medicos write to Mandaviya for booster dose

A doctors' forum in West Bengal wrote to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday requesting quick roll out of a booster dose programme for front line warriors fighting COVID-19 while expressing apprehension that the efficacy of the two jabs which are being administered now will “not go further over time”.

Costa Rica

Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children

Costa Rican children aged five and up must get COVID-19 vaccinations, according to a new health ministry mandate, making the Central American country one of the first to adopt such a requirement for kids.

Coronavirus infection rates in Costa Rica have been trending down recently, with confirmed COVID-19 deaths totaling more than 7,000, according to official data, out of a population of around 5.1 million.- Reuters

Jammu and Kashmir

L-G reviews Covid situation in J&K; directs for strict enforcement of norms

Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the coronavirus situation in the Union Territory on Saturday and directed for strict enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour to check any spike in the cases.

He termed rapid asymptomatic testing and contact tracing as important tools to help reduce the spread of the virus.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and health department to strictly enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour in hospitals, shopping complexes and other public places.- PTI