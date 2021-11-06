Coronavirus Live Updates | Denver Zoo reports world's first coronavirus cases in hyenas

06 November 2021 07:25 IST

In addition to the two hyenas, 11 lions and two tigers at the zoo tested positive for the virus.

Here are the latest updates:

Delhi

Delhi Govt. clears proposals worth ₹1,500 crore to boost health and transport infra

The Delhi Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, gave its nod to two significant proposals with a budget of over ₹1,500 crore for the Capital’s health sector.

The Delhi Government’s ‘Emergency COVID Response Package’ (ECRP) will be spent on further enhancing testing and labs, procuring supplies, mobilising additional human resources, increasing health facilities in hospitals and managing Covid Care Centres among others.

United Kingdom

Britain allows early booking of booster shots to speed up rollout

Britain's health ministry on Saturday said it would open up bookings for booster shots a month before people were eligible to receive the shots to help speed up the rollout ahead of the challenging winter months.

Around 3 in 5 eligible over-50s have had booster shots in England, with more than 9 million people getting booster doses in Britain overall so far.

Over-50s and vulnerable people will still become eligible for their booster shots 6 months after their second dose. But from Monday, they can book the appointment after five months.

Currently, people can only book the appointment six months after their second dose.- Reuters

USA

Denver Zoo reports world's first coronavirus cases in hyenas

Two hyenas at the Denver Zoo have tested positive for the coronavirus, the first confirmed cases among the animals worldwide, a national veterinary lab announced Friday.

Zoo officials said the hyenas — 22-year-old Ngozi and 23-year-old Kibo — are experiencing mild symptoms, including slight lethargy, some nasal discharge and an occasional cough.

The other animals that tested positive in recent weeks have either fully recovered or are on the path to a full recovery.- AP