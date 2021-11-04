Coronavirus Live Updates | Centre flags rise in number of COVID-19 cases

04 November 2021 08:40 IST

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday asked Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir to undertake a review of the rising COVID-19 case numbers and weekly positivity rates, and enhance testing.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

National

Centre flags rise in number of COVID-19 cases

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday asked Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir to undertake a review of the rising COVID-19 case numbers and weekly positivity rates, and enhance testing.

Advertising

Advertising

In letters to the Himachal Pradesh Health Secretary, Andhra Pradesh Principal Secretary of Health and the Jammu and Kashmir Additional Chief Secretary of Health, Arti Ahuja, Additional Secretary of the Union Health Ministry, highlighted the increase in number of weekly new COVID-19 cases since last week and early signs of rise in positivity rates last month.

Read more

Pakistan

Pakistan relaxes COVID-19 restrictions for incoming flights

Pakistan on Wednesday announced to further relax restrictions on the incoming flights by allowing them to operate at full capacity from next week.

It said in a statement that the “inbound Air Traffic will operate at full quantum with effect from November 10” as a downward trend has been witnessed in all COVID indicators across the globe owing to mass vaccination undertaken by various countries.

It said that nine countries including Armenia, Bulgaria, Costa Rica, Iraq, Mexico, Mongolia, Slovenia, Thailand, Trinidad & Tobago and Ukraine have been placed in Category C due to high positivity, high death rate and low vaccination.

Russia, Iran, Ethiopia, Germany, Philippines and Afghanistan have been placed in high-risk for continuous monitoring in wake of high disease indicators but no travel restriction has been imposed on them- PTI

Kolkata

Calcutta HC allows conditional entry into pandals of Kali puja, others

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday allowed unrestricted entry into Kali Puja, Jagadhatri Puja and Kartick Puja pandals in West Bengal for visitors, provided each of them is double vaccinated and wears a mask.

The bench, however, cautioned that the expression in the order - “entry shall be unrestricted provided each visitor is doubly vaccinated and wears mask” - should not be treated as a blanket license to one and all to throng and overcrowd the puja pandal areas in particular and streets in general.- PTI