Coronavirus live | China battles new outbreak with sweeping measures

03 November 2021 07:56 IST

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 107 crore on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said. As many as 37,38,574 doses were administered till 7 pm

At least 22 States and Union Territories have reopened schools for all students after a prolonged closure due to the Covid pandemic while over 92% of the teaching personnel in India have been vaccinated, the Union Education Ministry said on Tuesday.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

China

China battles new outbreak with sweeping measures

With more than 400 cases reported in the past two weeks across several provinces in a country that has been following a “zero COVID” strategy, the country's authorities are deploying now familiar sweeping measures of multiple lockdowns, mass testing and quarantining tens of thousands of people in designated facilities, all part of the playbook that has broadly worked to allow China to escape a major second wave after the initial outbreak that began in Wuhan in December 2019 and January 2020.

International

Dutch government tightens COVID-19 measures again

Faced with sharply rising coronavirus cases, the caretaker prime minister of the Netherlands said Tuesday that the Dutch government is reinstituting an order to wear face masks in public places like stores and libraries and mandating an extension for the use of COVID-19 passes. -AP

USA

U.S. CDC advisers recommend Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for young kids

Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday voted unanimously to recommend the use of the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years.

The two-dose vaccine's rollout for the age group is set to begin as soon as CDC director Rochelle Walensky signs off on the recommendations made by the advisory panel. -Reuters