Coronavirus updates | Private hospitals in Karnataka push for booster dose

India logged 7,579 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 543 days, taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,45,26,480, while the active cases were the lowest in 536 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest developments:

USA

Biden administration seeks to reinstate workplace COVID vaccine rule

The Biden administration asked a federal appeals court on Tuesday to lift a court-ordered stay on a sweeping workplace COVID-19 vaccine rule to avoid serious harm to public health, or alternatively to allow a masking-and-testing requirement.

Delaying the rule by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) that requires employees to be vaccinated or tested weekly would lead to thousands of hospitalizations and deaths, the administration said in a filing with the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The White House asked for the rule to be reinstated immediately, but the court set a briefing schedule that runs through December 10. - Reuters

Madhya Pradesh

10% discount on country liquor for people taking second COVID-19 vaccine jab in M.P.’s Mandsaur

Liquor shops in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur city will offer a 10% discount on country liquor to people who take the second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, an official said on Tuesday.

However, the move drew criticism from an MLA of the ruling BJP, who said it will encourage people to consume liquor.

The Madhya Pradesh government will organise a mega campaign on Wednesday to cover more population under its coronavirus vaccination programme. - PTI

Odisha

COVID-19 infections reported from Odisha’s educational institutes

Odisha’s plans to gradually open schools and colleges received a setback after COVID-19 infections were reported from different educational institutes.

For the past few days, students of St. Mary’s Girls’ High School in Sundargarh district were showing symptoms of cold and cough. Suspecting COVID-19 infection, the headmistress of the high school organised screening of all students.

As many as 53 girls belonging to Class 8, 9 and 10 were found to be infected with COVID-19. Anticipating that the infection could spread further, authorities of St Mary’s Girls’ High School informed district authorities, who organised a screening of all students on November 21.

Tamil Nadu

Mandatory vaccine norm by Tamil Nadu government takes film industry by surprise

The Tamil Nadu Government’s recent decision to make COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for people frequenting public places has taken the Tamil film industry by surprise.

Producer Suresh Kamatchi, whose production house is ready for the November 25 release of Manaadu, starring Silambarasan and S.J. Suriya in the lead roles, said in a statement that the decision would keep the audience away from theatres.

In a letter to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Mr. Suresh said making vaccination compulsory would affect the footfall at the theatres.

Karnataka

Private hospitals in Karnataka push for booster dose

Despite the the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) extending the shelf life of Covaxin up to 12 months, private hospitals continue to be worried about the effective utilisation of vaccine stock lying with them. In the wake of this, the Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI) has recommended that the government consider allowing eligible population to get a booster dose.

In a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh L. Mandaviya on November 12, AHPI said the government should consider allowing booster dose on a voluntary basis. “This will enable effective utilisation of the ample stock of vaccines available with the private sector,” the letter stated.

“Although the shelf life has been extended, we are worried as there are not many takers for the vaccine in the private sector. Overall, nearly 50 lakh doses of vaccines are lying unused in private hospitals across the country,” AHPI president Alexander Thomas told The Hindu.