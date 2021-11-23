Coronavirus Live Updates | Hold workplace Covid inoculation drives to improve coverage: Centre

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest developments:

France

French PM Jean Castex tests positive for COVID-19, as cases rise

France's Prime Minister Jean Castex tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, November 22, 2021, hours after returning from a visit to neighboring Belgium and just as France is seeing a nationwide resurgence of infections, according to his office.

Mr. Jean Castex will adapt his schedule for the coming 10 days to continue his activities in isolation, his office said. Officials at the Prime Minister's headquarters did not comment on whether Mr. Castex has any virus symptoms.

West Bengal

In Bengal schools, classes now on alternate days to ensure social distancing

In order to avoid crowding and ensure social distancing in schools, the West Bengal Government has decided to hold classes in a spaced manner. The decision comes a week after educational institutions reopened in the State following a prolonged closure — of almost two years — forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students of Classes 10 and 12, and students of Classes 9 and 11, have been asked to come on alternate days, according to a new order issued by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Sunday evening.

National

Hold workplace Covid inoculation drives to improve coverage: Centre suggests states

The Centre on Monday suggested that states and union territories can organise workplace COVID-19 vaccination, targeting people due for their doses, and also provide badges to employees carrying messages to encourage their unvaccinated colleagues to get inoculated.

Besides these, the Union health ministry, as part of its strategies to nudge those who are to be vaccinated, also advised involving vaccinated influential figures and community leaders in districts or villages to motivate people to get anti-Covid shots.- PTI

National

Now, Covaxin on UK’s approved travel list

‘Covaxin’, one of the vaccines being used nationwide in the inoculation campaign against the COVID-19 pandemic, is on the U.K.’s list of approved COVID-19 vaccines for international travellers from Monday.

It will benefit more fully vaccinated Indians planning travel to the U.K. without the need for a pre-departure PCR test or self-isolation at the address declared on their compulsory Passenger Locator Forms.

Like other fully vaccinated travellers, including those vaccinated with Covishield, they are required to pre-book a PCR or Lateral Flow Test on arrival in England, to be taken before the end of day 2.

National

No scientific evidence to support need for booster vaccine dose against COVID-19: ICMR chief

There is no scientific evidence so far to support the need for a booster vaccine dose against COVID-19, ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava said on Monday, underlining the completion of second dose for India's adult population is the priority for the government for now.

According to sources, the booster dose issue is likely to be discussed in the next meeting of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India (NTAGI).