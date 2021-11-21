Coronavirus updates | Protests erupt over virus rules in Austria, Italy, Croatia

India's COVID-19 infection tally rose by 10,302 in a day to reach 3,44,99,925 while the number of active cases declined to 1,24,868 during the same period, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 4,65,349 with 267 more fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 a.m.

Active cases decreased by 1,752 in 24 hours and now comprise 0.36% of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. Also, the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.29%, the highest since March last year, the Health Ministry said.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest developments:

Karnataka

Karnataka crosses 7 crore mark in COVID-19 vaccination

With the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Karnataka crossing the seven crore mark on Saturday, the State is inching towards achieving 100% inoculation. With 2,83,338 doses administered till 6 p.m. on Saturday, the total number of doses touched 7,01,99,026. Of these 2,65,27,346 are second doses.

West Bengal

Bengal eases restriction on movement due to India-NZ cricket match

The West Bengal government relaxed for two hours the restrictions on the movement of people and vehicles due to the third T-20 international cricket match between India and New Zealand at Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata on Sunday.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, restrictions on the movement of people and vehicles are in force in West Bengal between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. - PTI

Netherlands

Two in hospital after police fire on Dutch COVID-19 protesters

Two people were being treated in hospital in the Dutch city of Rotterdam on Saturday after they were seriously injured when police fired shots during a violent protest against COVID-19 measures, authorities said.

Crowds of several hundred rioters torched cars, set off fireworks and threw rocks at police during the protests on Friday evening. Police responded with warning shots and water canons.

Rotterdam police said on Saturday that 51 people had been arrested, half of whom were under 18.

"Two rioters where wounded when they were hit by bullets, they remain in hospital," police added. - Reuters

International

Protests erupt over virus rules in Austria, Italy, Croatia

Tens of thousands of protesters, many from far-right groups, marched through Vienna on Saturday after the Austrian government announced a nationwide lockdown beginning Monday to contain skyrocketing coronavirus infections.

Demonstrations against virus restrictions also took place in Switzerland, Croatia, Italy, Northern Ireland and the Netherlands on Saturday, a day after Dutch police opened fire on protesters and seven people were injured in rioting that erupted in Rotterdam. Protesters rallied against coronavirus restrictions and mandatory COVID-19 passes needed in many European countries to enter restaurants, Christmas markets or sports events, as well as mandatory vaccinations.

The Austrian lockdown will start Monday and comes as average daily deaths have tripled in recent weeks and hospitals in heavily hit states have warned that intensive care units are reaching capacity. The lockdown will last at least 10 days but could go up to 20, officials said. People will be able to leave their homes only for specific reasons, including buying groceries, going to the doctor or exercising. - AP