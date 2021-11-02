Coronavirus Live Updates | Japan to shorten quarantine for inbound business travellers

02 November 2021 07:41 IST

Japan

Japan to shorten quarantine for inbound business travellers

Japan's government plans to shorten COVID-19 quarantine periods for inbound business travellers from 10 days to 3, public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday.

The easing may be instituted as early as next Monday, NHK said. Additionally, the government plans to expand the number of daily border entrants from 3,500 people to 5,000 later this month.- Reuters

Australia

COVID-19 restrictions in Sydney to ease weeks ahead of schedule

Australia's biggest city will lift more COVID-19 curbs for vaccinated residents ahead of schedule next week, while delaying freedoms it has promised for unvaccinated Sydneysiders as officials aim to boost inoculations.

Vaccinated people in the harbour city of around 5 million will be allowed unlimited numbers of guests in their homes from Nov. 8.

In contrast, unvaccinated people, who are currently barred from restaurants, non-critical retail stores, bars, gyms and other recreational facilities, will remain under the tougher restrictions until Dec. 15, or when New South Wales state's double vaccination rate reaches 95%.- Reuters