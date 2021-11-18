Coronavirus Live Updates | Vaccine hesitancy greatest threat in overcoming Covid: Adar Poonawalla

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

National

Vaccine hesitancy greatest threat in overcoming Covid: Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Wednesday termed vaccine hesitancy as the greatest threat in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic while urging all adults to get vaccinated at the earliest.

He said that 200 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were lying with the states and people should get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible.

"The vaccine industry has worked tirelessly to provide enough stocks for the nation. Today there are over 200 million doses available with states. I urge all adults to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Vaccine hesitancy is now the greatest threat in overcoming this pandemic," Mr. Poonawalla said in a tweet.- PTI

Udupi

Udupi to launch door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination drive

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao on Wednesday directed healthcare workers to visit every household in the district and coax eligible people who have not yet taken the COVID-19 vaccination to obtain one.

Chairing the district task force meeting on vaccination at the district office in Rajatadri, Manipal, Mr. Rao said vaccination was the only weapon to fight the pandemic and hence everyone should get vaccinated.

Madhya Pradesh

M.P. links ration benefits to COVID-19 vaccination

The Madhya Pradesh Government has decided that the subsidised or free food grains at all fair price shops will be given only to those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

An order by the Food and Civil Supplies Department dated November 7, 2021, said “beneficiaries must be informed that to draw the benefit of the scheme both doses of vaccine is compulsory”.

The State Government launched a mega vaccination drive on Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh

UP becomes first State to inoculate over 4 crore people with both doses: CM

Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to provide COVID vaccination security cover to 4 crore people with both its doses.

In UP, total 14.33 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered with 10.33 crore people taking the first dose and over 4.1 crore both. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made this announcement on his tweeter handle, terming the state’s record achievement as “teeka jeet ka” (vaccine of victory).

"UP has become the first state in the country to provide complete protection cover of both doses of Covid vaccine to more than 4 crore citizens,” the Chief Minister said.- PTI