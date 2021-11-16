Coronavirus Live Updates | AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine supply hits two billion doses

16 November 2021 07:49 IST

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

New Delhi

Currently permitted & restricted activities to continue till Nov-end in Delhi, says DDMA order

An order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Monday said the currently permitted and restricted activities in the national capital amid the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak will continue till the end of this month.

Under the phased reopening of the city with improved Covid situation, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had permitted most of the public activities, except for political, social, cultural, religious and other such gatherings.

No standing passengers are allowed in Metro trains and public transport buses in the city. Bars and restaurants are allowed to run with half seating capacity only.

The DDMA order stated that the "currently permitted and restricted activities will continue till intervening night (00.00 hours) of November 30 and December 1 or till any further order".- PTI

International

AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine supply hits two billion doses

Two billion doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine have been supplied worldwide, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker and its partner said on Tuesday, in just under a year since its first approval.

The shot, which is the biggest contributor to the COVAX vaccine sharing scheme backed by the World Health Organization, is being made in 15 countries for supply to more than 170 countries, London-listed AstraZeneca and Oxford University said in a joint statement.

AstraZeneca in June last year signed on India's Serum Institute, the world's biggest manufacturer of vaccines by volume, to help double the vaccine's manufacturing capacity to two billion doses.- Reuters

United Kingdom

U.K. extends COVID vaccine booster program amid 'storm clouds'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Monday of a “blizzard” of new coronavirus infections coming into the U.K. from continental Europe, as his government extended the vaccine booster program to younger people in an effort to bolster waning immunity levels during the winter months.

With concerns mounting about a new wave of the pandemic in Europe, the independent body of scientists that makes vaccine recommendations to the British government said people aged 40 to 49 will also be eligible for a vaccine booster shot six months after their initial shot.

Up until now, people aged 50 and over, as well as those working in hospitals and care homes, and younger people deemed to be vulnerable, had been eligible for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine boosters.- AP