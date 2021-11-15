Coronavirus Live Updates | Ahmedabad COVID-19 samples detected with Delta, Kappa variants

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Ahmedabad

Genome sequencing: Ahmedabad COVID-19 samples detected with Delta, Kappa variants

Samples of COVID-19 patients from Ahmedabad in Gujarat sent for genome sequencing to a laboratory in Pune in Maharashtra in August and September were found to be infected with both 'Delta' and 'Kappa' variants, an official said here on Sunday.

Out of two samples sent to the Pune laboratory in August, one each was detected with Delta and Kappa variants of coronavirus, while one sample sent in September had the Delta variant, said Dr Kanu Patel of the microbiology department of the government-run BJ Medical College here.

"Results are awaited for samples of COVID-19 patients sent for genome sequencing in October to the National Institute of Virology in Pune. No sample has been sent in November so far," he added.- PTI

National

IMA pushes for Covid-19 vaccine for all diabetes patients

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Sunday demanded COVID-19 vaccination for all diabetes patients, including a booster dose, if needed. The association launched a campaign for early detection and mitigation of diabetes complications.

The campaign, launched on the occasion of World Diabetes Day, will run for 10 days and aims to reach one billion people, the IMA said in a release. As part of the campaign, the IMA has joined hands with the Association of Physicians of India and other organisations.

West Bengal

Bengal wants to start on-campus classes in phases

The West Bengal government intends to commence physical classes in schools in a phased manner but would not rush things considering the prevailing Covid-19 situation, Education minister Bratya Basu said on Sunday.

Schools, colleges and universities will open their campuses from November 16 in a graded manner with higher classes resuming as of now.

Mr. Basu told reporters on the sidelines of a programme here, "we have plans to start all classes but in step by step manner." "As of now the schools will hold classes from 9th to 12th standards. The colleges and universities will also start offline classes in a graded manner. Later on considering the prevailing Covid situation we will take decisions in the best interests of everyone," he added.- PTI

Egypt

Egypt announces clinical trials of homemade COVID-19 vaccine

Egypt’s national research body said Sunday that it will start clinical trials for a domestically made coronavirus vaccine.

The country’s acting health minister, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, told reporters at a press conference that it is launching clinical trials of the new vaccine. He said the trial for the vaccine, named ‘COVI VAX’ will start with tens, then hundreds, and will eventually include thousands of people.

Sunday's announcement in Cairo was the first indication that researchers there had moved from producing the vaccine and early testing to injecting people who are the subjects of the trial. The World Health Organization has previously recognized the Egyptian vaccine as one of hundreds of formulas around the world that are in development.

The government has been trying to encourage more of its population to get vaccinated as case numbers have risen in recent weeks. Starting Nov. 15, all government employees are expected to show proof of vaccination to enter their workplaces.- AP