Coronavirus Live Updates | Assam withdraws exemptions from attending office due to pandemic

13 November 2021 07:31 IST

The COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the State has also led the government to make attendance by all employees compulsory.

Here are the latest updates:

Assam

Assam withdraws exemptions from attending office due to pandemic

In view of improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the State, the Assam government on Friday withdrew relaxation given to its women employees who are pregnant or have children below three years of age from attending office physically, an order said.

The COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the State, with 95% of the eligible population having already received the first dose, has also led the government to make attendance by all employees compulsory, it said.- PTI

Austria

Austria plans lockdown for those not vaccinated or cured

Austria's government said Friday it wanted a nationwide lockdown for those not vaccinated against or recovered from the coronavirus, while Vienna city authorities said they would start vaccinating children as young as five -- a first in the EU.

Only around 65% of the population is fully vaccinated in Austria, a rate described by Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg as "shamefully low".

Salzburg and Upper Austria states, which have seen some of the worst case rates, are already introducing a lockdown for the unvaccinated from Monday.

This means they will not be able to leave the house except for reasons such as buying essential supplies, exercise or seeking medical care.

Lockdowns across the country would be enforced with "random" spot checks.- AFP

Netherlands

Dutch govt. orders 3-week partial lockdown amid virus surge

Caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced a three-week partial lockdown Friday amid surging COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands, saying his government wants to “deliver a hard blow to the virus.”

The lockdown that begins Saturday night is the first to start in Western Europe since a new wave of infections began surging across parts of the continent.

Under the lockdown, bars, restaurants and supermarkets will have to close at 8 p.m. (1900 GMT), professional sports matches will be played in empty stadiums and people are being urged to work from home as much as possible. Stores selling non-essential items will have to close at 6 p.m.- AP