Coronavirus updates | Over 12 crore now due for their second dose

NATIONAL

Delta remains main COVID-19 variant of concern, others now negligible in sequencing data: INSACOG

Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to be the main variant of concern and other variants of interest or concern are now negligible in sequencing data from India, the Indian Sars-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said. -PTI

INTERNATIONAL ARRIVALS

Under revised guidelines, no pre or post-arrival COVID-19 testing for kids

Children below five years are exempted from both pre- and post-arrival testing for COVID-19 in India, according to the revised guidelines for international arrivals released on Thursday. However, if found symptomatic for coronavirus infections on arrival or during home quarantine period, they shall undergo testing and be treated according to laid down protocol, the guidelines said. - PTI

NATIONAL

Over 12 crore now due for their second dose: Mandviya

Stating that at present 79% of adult population has got the 1st dose of COVID19 vaccine and 38% of the eligible population has received the second dose the Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said that more than 12 crore beneficiaries are now due for their 2nd dose of COVID19 vaccine.

Mr. Mandaviya held a virtual meeting to discuss strengthening the Prime Minister’s ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign with State Health Ministers.

NATIONAL

Active COVID-19 cases in country lowest in 266 days

India added 13,091 new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,44,01,670, while the active cases declined to 1,38,556, the lowest in 266 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 4,62,189 with 340 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 34 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 137 consecutive days now. - PTI

NATIONAL

Over 110.18 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far, says Govt.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 110.18 crore on Wednesday, the Union health ministry said.

More than 52 lakh (52,28,589) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, it said. - PTI

BELGIUM

Belgium plans COVID-19 booster shot for all

Belgian authorities said on Wednesday they approved plans to have a COVID-19 booster shot for all who would want one.

Health ministers from the nation's different regions said that on top of the booster shots for health professionals and the over-65 age group which are already being administered, it will start preparing a booster vaccination campaign for those younger. - AP

RUSSIA

In Russia, 83% of COVID hospital beds are filled amid surge

Nearly 83 per cent of hospital beds designated for COVID-19 patients are filled, Russian authorities said Wednesday, as daily tallies of new infections and deaths remain at all-time highs.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told a government meeting Wednesday that 82.8 per cent of 301,500 hospital beds reserved for coronavirus patients were filled as of Tuesday morning. - AP

NATIONAL

96 countries have agreed to mutual acceptance of COVID vaccination certificates with India, says Mandaviya

Ninety-six countries have agreed to mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates with India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday.

The government continues to be in communication with the rest of the world so that beneficiaries of the world’s largest COVID-19 vaccination programme are accepted and recognised, thereby easing travel for education, business and tourism purposes, Mr. Mandaviya said in a statement.