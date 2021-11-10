Coronavirus updates | WHO looking forward to oral, nasal Covid vaccines

10 November 2021 07:44 IST

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech once again requested the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday to authorize booster doses of their COVID-19 vaccine in all adults

The United Kingdom government has said that India's Covaxin will be added to its list of approved COVID-19 vaccines for international travellers from November 22, meaning that those inoculated with the Bharat Biotech-manufactured jab will not have to self-isolate after arrival in England.

The move follows the World Health Organisation's (WHO) Emergency Use Listing for Covaxin, which is the second most used formulation in India.

India logged 10,126 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 266 days, while the active cases dipped to 1,40,638, the lowest in 263 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

With the fresh cases, the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 3,43,77,113.

Here are the latest updates:

International | 7:42 am

WHO looking forward to oral, nasal Covid vaccines

The World Health Organization's chief scientist said Tuesday she was looking forward to the "second generation" of Covid-19 vaccines, which could include nasal sprays and oral versions.

Soumya Swaminathan said such vaccines could have advantages over the current crop as they would be easier to deliver than injections and could even be self-administered.

Ms. Swaminathan said there were 129 different candidate vaccines that have got as far as clinical trials -- being tested on humans -- while a further 194 are not yet that advanced in their development and are still being worked on in laboratories. - AFP

USA | 7:40 am

Pfizer, BioNTech again seek U.S. nod for COVID-19 vaccine boosters in all adults

The FDA in September had authorized Pfizer's boosters for people aged 65 and above, and other individuals at high risk of being infected because of their jobs, after a panel of advisers to the agency rejected Pfizer's request for authorization of the booster in all individuals aged 16 and above.

The panelists suggested the evidence supporting broad approval was inadequate, and they wanted to see more safety data, especially concerning the risk of heart inflammation in younger people after vaccination. - Reuters

National | 7:30 am

Demand for portable oxygen cans on the rise in country

After oxygen cylinders, it’s everyday-use portable oxygen cans that are now witnessing brisk sales across the country, with escalating air pollution levels and increased travel and outdoor activities. It is also being used by those recovering from COVID-19.

Sales of these portable oxygen cans, according to industry experts, have doubled post-Diwali, and going by the current trend they are expected to triple in the coming weeks.

Delhi-NCR alone claims to bring in 65% of the sales, while Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune also are witnessing a steady climb in demand for this product. This when medical doctors are not ready to give an all-clear for the product, stating that it can actually delay medical intervention and lead to a false sense of well-being.

Read more

Jammu and Kashmir | 7:29 am

J&K hospitals get faulty ventilators

J&K's Health and Medical Education has found itself in the dock after details obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act suggested that at least 165 “faulty” ventilators were supplied to the Union Territory’s hospitals last year with PM CARES fund.

In a reply to an RTI application filed by activist Balvinder Singh, the department of the Anaesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine of the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital has pointed out that 165 ventilators — 37 from the Bharat Ventilators, three from the Agva Ventilators and 125 from the Dhaman-III — were found to be faulty.

All machines from Bharat Ventilators were returned due to compressor and heat up problems, which resulted in their sudden shutdown, the department wrote in its reply. “These ventilators do not support patient care management.”

Read more

Telangana | 7:28 am

Telangana | Clarity over COVID death certification sought

A day after Telangana government notified district-level COVID-19 Death Ascertaining Committees (CDACs) for issuing ‘Official document for COVID-19 Death’, panel members have sought clarity regarding the procedure to establish the cause of deaths and other aspects.

According to the guidelines issued by National Disaster Management Authority, ex gratia of ₹50000 is to be paid to the next of kin of a deceased person, including those involved in relief operations or associated in preparedness activities, subject to cause of death being certified as COVID-19.

With the State government issuing an order on Monday for constituting CDACs, the demand for COVID death document is expected to rise.

Read more