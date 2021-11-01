Coronavirus live | Australia eases international border ban for first time since March 2020

01 November 2021 08:02 IST

After a hiatus of more than one-and-a-half year due to coronavirus outbreak, schools in Kerala are set to reopen in a staggered manner from November 1 starting with classes 1 to 7, 10 and 12 and with COVID-19 protocols, like bio-bubbles in place, the State government said on Sunday

The G-20 leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have agreed that the WHO would be strengthened to fast-track the process for emergency use authorisation for COVID-19 vaccines, India's G-20 Sherpa Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

They also vowed to take steps to boost its supply in developing nations and remove relevant supply as well as financing constraints for advancing toward the global goal of vaccinating at least 40% of the population in all countries by the end of 2021 and 70% by mid-2022.

Here are the latest updates:

International

U.S. gives 1.5 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan

The United States is delivering an additional 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan, a senior U.S. administration official told Reuters, increasing to 4 million the total number of shots donated by Washington to the self-ruled island, which is under increasing pressure from China.

The new delivery of Moderna Inc doses will depart from Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday aboard a flight belonging to Taiwan's China Airlines, the official said. -Reuters

Australia

Australia eases international border ban for first time since March 2020

Australia eased its international borders restrictions on Monday, allowing some of its vaccinated public to travel freely and many families to reunite for the first time since March last year.

After 18 months of some of the world's strictest coronavirus border policies that banned citizens from coming back into the country, and leaving it, unless granted an exemption, some 14 million Australians in Victoria, New South Wales and Canberra are now free to travel. -Reuters

USA

Moderna says FDA needs more time to complete review of its COVID-19 shot for adolescents

Moderna Inc said on Sunday it has been told that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will require additional time to complete its assessment of the company's COVID-19 vaccine for use in adolescents aged 12 to 17 years.

The FDA informed Moderna that the review may not be completed before January 2022, the company said in a statement, dealing a potential setback to the timing of an emergency use authorization (EUA) for that age group. -Reuters

Odisha

Odisha extends unlock process for November, no weekend shutdown

As part of the fresh Covid guidelines for graded unlocking till December1, the Odisha government Sunday said night curfew will remain in force from 10 pm to 5 am in all urban areas of the State during November and there will be no weekend shutdown, an official order said.

All kinds of shops, malls, and business establishments will remain open from 5 am to 10 am every day, a release issued by the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) said. -PTI