Coronavirus | None of the Rajya Sabha staff test positive

A total of 1,209 officials and staff of the Rajya Sabha secretariat have been tested for COVID-19, including Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu. According to Rajya Sabha officials, none of them have tested positive.
The budget session with 33 sittings begins on Friday.
While antigen tests were conducted on 715 officials and staff of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, who are not directly connected with the proceedings of the House, RT PCR tests were conducted on 494 associated with the proceedings of the House.
Ahead of the monsoon session last year, 64 officials and staff of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat have tested positive.
This is the second Parliament session to be convened under strict physical distancing protocols to contain the spread of the pandemic.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath