Coronavirus | None of the Rajya Sabha staff test positive

The budget session with 33 sittings begins today.

A total of 1,209 officials and staff of the Rajya Sabha secretariat have been tested for COVID-19, including Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu. According to Rajya Sabha officials, none of them have tested positive.

The budget session with 33 sittings begins on Friday.

While antigen tests were conducted on 715 officials and staff of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, who are not directly connected with the proceedings of the House, RT PCR tests were conducted on 494 associated with the proceedings of the House.

Ahead of the monsoon session last year, 64 officials and staff of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat have tested positive.

This is the second Parliament session to be convened under strict physical distancing protocols to contain the spread of the pandemic.