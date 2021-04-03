Coronavirus | No fresh vaccine registration for healthcare workers and frontline workers

Health Ministry takes note of ineligible beneficiaries, posing as healthcare and frontline workers, to get vaccinated.

No fresh registration for COVID-19 vaccination in categories of Health Care and Frontline workers will be allowed with immediate effect, confirmed a senior health ministry official on Saturday.

The one-page-order, issued by the Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, comes after “various inputs received from different sources stating that in some of the vaccination centres ineligible beneficiaries are being registered as healthcare and frontline workers and getting vaccinated in complete violation of the prescribed guidelines,” noted the Health Ministry.

The order further states that there has been a 24 % increase in healthcare workers databases in the past few days.

“This issue was discussed with State representatives and experts and per recommendation of National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) no fresh registration will be allowed in these categories,’’ Mr. Bhushan said.

Registrations of persons aged 45 years and above will continue to be permitted on CoWIN platform.