Coronavirus | No decision yet on extending curfew, says Punjab CM

State reports seven fresh cases, taking the tally to 106

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said no decision had yet been taken on extending the curfew beyond April 14 even as the State reported seven fresh cases of COVID-19.

A decision in this regard would be taken after the Cabinet meeting scheduled for April 10, Capt. Singh said in a statement here.

The government was continuously assessing and reviewing the evolving situation, and any decision would be taken in the context of the conditions prevailing around mid-April, keeping in mind the overall interest of the State and its people, he said.

“Though the pandemic was currently in control in Punjab, nothing could be predicted at the moment, given the ever-changing dynamics of the situation,” he said, adding that all the factors would be taken into account before coming to a final decision on extending or lifting the curfew, either fully or partially.

The Chief Minister said a task force would soon be set up to find ways for the State to gradually get out of the unprecedented lockdown.

According to the Health department, two patients from Jalandhar tested positive for COVID-19, while one is from Faridkot. Three other cases were from Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, taking the tally of confirmed cases to 106 on April 8, it added.

