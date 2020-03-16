Coronavirus | No complete shutdown of courts in the wake of COVID-19, says CJI

An urgent meeting was called by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde on March 15 to clarify that there cannot be a complete shutdown of courts in the wake of COVID-19.

The CJI explained that as virtual courts are on the verge of commencement there can only be a possibility of limited shutdown at the present instance. The court is reopening on March 16 after the Holi break.

The CJI further clarified that any demand of the Bar and Bench would be subordinated to the medical advice drawn in the meeting.

It was also clarified that the cause list has already been published for March 16 and hence the medical advice that had been sought has to be complied to facilitate the functioning of the apex court.

The meeting was chaired by the CJI along with Justices Arun Mishra, U.U. Lalit, D.Y. Chandrachud and L. Nageswara Rao.

Six of the 14 courts in the Supreme Court are taking up urgent cases on March 16. Dr. Randeep Guleria from the AIIMS, Dr. Balram Bhargava from the ICMR along with other experts attended the meeting on Sunday. Office-bearers of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAoRA) were also present at the meeting, advocate Joseph S. Aristotle and secretary of the SCAoRA said in a statement.

A common medical advice issued by the medical experts would have entrants to the apex court declare if they had travelled abroad or are showing any symptoms of COVID-19.

The medical advice also include sanitary measures within the court premises and to restrain from overcrowding of courtrooms.

Justice Chandrachud, Chairman of the e-committee, assured that very soon the ‘people to people’ contact will be reduced by introducing court proceedings via videoconference. Justice Chandrachud said e-filings could be made any time of the day and court proceedings and filing procedures would soon go digital and paperless.

Another meeting has been scheduled for March 18.