Coronavirus | Nitin Gadkari tests positive for COVID-19

Mumbai

16 September 2020 22:14 IST

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on September 16 said he has tested COVID-19 positive.

“Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID-19 positive,” Mr. Gadkari tweeted. “I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself,” he added.

Mr. Gadkari’s Ministerial colleagues Amit Shah, Shripad Naik, Dharmendra Pradhan, Kailash Choudhary, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Shekhawat and Suresh Angadi were also diagnosed with COVID-19 recently.

Prominent politicians who tested COVID-19 positive recently include Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Maharashtra Ministers Abdul Sattar, Ashok Chavan and Dhananjay Munde had also tested positive.