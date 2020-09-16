National

Coronavirus | Nitin Gadkari tests positive for COVID-19

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. File | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Mumbai 16 September 2020 22:14 IST
Updated: 17 September 2020 01:50 IST

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on September 16 said he has tested COVID-19 positive.

“Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID-19 positive,” Mr. Gadkari tweeted. “I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself,” he added.

Mr. Gadkari’s Ministerial colleagues Amit Shah, Shripad Naik, Dharmendra Pradhan, Kailash Choudhary, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Shekhawat and Suresh Angadi were also diagnosed with COVID-19 recently.

Prominent politicians who tested COVID-19 positive recently include Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Maharashtra Ministers Abdul Sattar, Ashok Chavan and Dhananjay Munde had also tested positive.

