National

Coronavirus | Nitin Gadkari tests positive for COVID-19

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. File

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on September 16 said he has tested COVID-19 positive.

“Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID-19 positive,” Mr. Gadkari tweeted. “I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself,” he added.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 16, 2020 10:17:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-nitin-gadkari-tests-positive-for-covid-19/article32623446.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story