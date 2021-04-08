Coronavirus | Night curfew imposed in Gautam Buddha district and Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad

08 April 2021 19:43 IST

To be imposed from tonight, the night prohibition/regulation order would remain in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., till April 17.

Taking into account the surge in COVID 19 cases, a night curfew has been imposed in Gautam Buddha district and Ghaziabad.

Emergency services have been kept out of the order. Media persons and those travelling outside the city would be allowed to move with valid travel documents.

While G.B. Nagar reported 125 fresh cases on Wednesday, Ghaziabad had 76 new cases. According to an official bulletin, G.B. Nagar and Ghaziabad have 652 and 442 active cases respectively.

After a review meeting, Suhas L.Y. district magistrate, G.B. Nagar also announced that all educational institutions, including coaching centres in the district, would remain closed till April 17. Medical, paramedical and nursing institutes have been kept out of the order. However, educational institutions would be allowed to conduct theory and practical examinations.

"There will be intensive enforcement of masks and other COVID protocols in the public places including workplaces, by police, incident commanders and concerned departments," the order said

In neighbouring Ghaziabad, DM Ajay Shankar Pandey also ordered the closure of educational institutes till April 17.

Intense political activity is on in both the districts as residents will vote in the Panchayat election on April 15 and 17.