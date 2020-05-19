National

Coronavirus | Next 25-30 days crucial for containing spread of virus, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. File

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Ensure strict compliance with safety protocols like social distancing and masks, says Punjab CM

Amid relaxations during the lockdown 4.0, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has directed the police to ensure strict compliance with safety protocols including social distancing and wearing of masks.

The Chief Minister said the next 25-30 days would be extremely crucial for containing the spread of the virus in view of the sudden opening up of the economy and offices and commercial activities, after a 55-day curfew.

“We cannot let all the benefits of the work done by you in the past 55 days, and sacrifices made by the people of Punjab, go waste due to any complacency on our part now.”

Captain Amarinder also ordered strict enforcement of the night curfew — which bars people from moving out except for medical or essential needs between 7 p.m and 7 a.m. — in accordance with the Centre’s guidelines for the lockdown.

“The relaxations have been provided to the people for their ease and convenience as they had suffered immense hardship during the curfew period,” he said, adding that no deviation from protocols and restrictions would be tolerated.

Dinkar Gupta, DGP, said police officials have been asked to register FIRs and impound vehicles, or issue challans, in case of violation of the restrictions. “We should send a strong message to enforce the various restrictions stringently,” the DGP told his officers, citing the Chief Minister’s instructions.

Mr. Gupta said the police have been directed to enforce strict social distancing not just at shops, offices, banks and liquor outlets but also in vehicles (car-scooters-motorbikes) and public-private transport buses. “Under the new relaxed guidelines, these vehicles can ply within the State, except in the containment zones, but subject to strict protocols,” he said in a statement.

