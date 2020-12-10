Coronavirus | India’s new COVID-19 cases stay below 40,000 for 11th straight day day

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman police officer for COVID-19 test in Mumbai. File photo

New Delhi

10 December 2020 16:28 IST

One crore tests conducted in past 10 days, says Health Ministry.

India’s cumulative COVID testing has crossed 15 crore on Thursday, with 1 crore tests being conducted in the past 10 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. India had conducted 10 crore tests by October 23.

“9,22,959 samples were tested in the last 24 hours which has increased India’s total cumulative tests to 15,07,59,726,” the Ministry said in a release.

The Ministry added that India has reported less than 40,000 new daily COVID cases for 11 straight days. In the last 24 hours, 31,521 persons had tested positive.

77.67% of the 412 COVID case fatalities that have been reported in the past 24 hours are from 10 States/UTs and 18.20% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra which reported 75 deaths. Delhi also saw a fatality count of 50 contributing another 12.13% of the fatalities.

The number of fatalities per day has been less than 500 for the last five days. India registered 1069 fatalities in the beginning of October, which declined to 670 cases in November and has now fallen below 500 according to the Ministry.

“India also registered 37,725 new recoveries in the same duration which has led to a further contraction of the active caseload. India’s present active caseload of 3,72,293 consists of just 3.81% of India’s total positive cases. The total recovered cases have surpassed 92.5 lakh (92,53,306) today and the recovery rate has improved to 94.74%. The gap between recovered cases and active cases is steadily increasing and presently stands at 8,881,013,” the release said.

Also 77.30% of the new recoveries have been reported by 10 States/UTs with Maharashtra registering 5,051 recoveries while Kerala and Delhi reported 4,647 and 4,177 new recoveries, respectively.