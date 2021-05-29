Coronavirus | New cases dip to 1.6 lakh on May 29, 2021

Immunisations increase with 1.4 lakh more vaccine doses administered.

India recorded 1,60,857 new COVID-19 cases and 3,482 new deaths till 9.50 p.m. IST on May 29. The country has so far reported a total of 2,78,89,185 cases and 3,26,017 deaths.

Tamil Nadu reported 30,016 new infections, followed by Kerala (23,513) and Karnataka (20,628).

Backlog fatalities

Maharashtra recorded 832 new casualties on the day, followed by Karnataka (492) and Tamil Nadu (486). Maharashtra’s fatalities include backlog deaths that were missed in the previous reports.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Manipur and Ladakh. The data are sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins.

Around 20.80 lakh samples were tested in the country on May 28 (the results for which were made available on May 29), which is around 9,500 more tests than those conducted on May 27.

India’s average daily test positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) continues to decline. It was 8.4% on May 28, compared to the 12.5% recorded a week before.

Over 30.6 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 8 a.m. on May 29, which is 1.4 lakh doses more than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. It is also 1.6 lakh more doses than what was recorded during the same period a week ago.

Vaccine slump ends

The 7-day average of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered has been consistently rising since last week, recovering from a slump recorded in the week earlier.

Until May 29, about 17.6% of India’s adult population, 37.9% of the 45-plus population and 42.8% of those aged above 60 years had been vaccinated with at least one dose.