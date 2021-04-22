Coronavirus | New cases cross 3.32 lakh with 2,247 more deaths on April 22, 2021

CHENNAI

22 April 2021 22:19 IST

India accounts for 1 in 3 cases globally

With 3,32,348 new COVID-19 cases as of 11.30 p.m. IST on April 22, India reported more than 3 lakh new infections for the second consecutive day. As many as 2,247 new deaths were also recorded. The country has so far reported a total of 1,62,57,337 cases and 1,86,919 deaths.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Ladakh. The data are sourced from covid19india.org, an independent aggregator of daily figures.

India continues to lead the world in terms of average daily cases and now accounts for one in three cases reported every day.

Advertising

Advertising

Over 16.51 lakh tests were conducted on April 21 (results of which were made available on April 22), the highest-ever number of tests conducted in a single day. For two consecutive days, the daily tests have crossed the 16 lakh mark.

Maharashtra reported 67,013 infections — 20% of all new cases.

Uttar Pradesh followed with 34,379 cases and Kerala with 26,995. Maharashtra also recorded 568 casualties, followed by Delhi (306) and Chhattisgarh (197).

Nearly 22.11 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on April 22. It is about 7.78 lakh doses lower than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. Also, it is over 11 lakh doses lower than what was recorded in the same period one week before.

The daily vaccination rate has been declining over the past week. Between April 8-14, India administered an average of 34.70 lakh doses every day. However, as on April 21, the average daily doses given fell to 25.48 lakh. A daily rate of over 68 lakh doses a day is required to vaccinate all adults in India by the end of 2021.

As of April 21, India recorded over four times the average daily cases detected in Brazil, which has the second most number of average daily cases — about 64,000.

As of April 21, India recorded the second most number of average daily deaths in the world next to Brazil with about 2,800 average daily fatalities.