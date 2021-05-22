Coronavirus | Negative COVID report isn’t the end of problem, warn doctors

NEW DELHI

22 May 2021 17:07 IST

People facing re-infection are mainly those with co-morbidities, healthcare and frontline workers, they say

A negative COVID report isn’t the end of the problems associated with the virus, warn doctors. They now say since it affects multiple organs, those who were on mechanical ventilation, ICU or form into any high-risk category of lung fibrosis are the group of people who need to watch out for the need to have a re-admission.

People with diabetes or obesity, prolonged illnesses are also much likely to go back to hospitals with symptoms like breathlessness and decrease in oxygen even after getting negative and discharged from hospital.

Archana Dhawan Bajaj, gynaecologist obstetrician and IVF expert, Nurture IVF, said: “The thrombosis and protein loss due to the virus can lead to delayed recovery. COVID re-infection is rare and people facing re-infection are mainly those with co-morbidities, healthcare workers and frontline workers. Hence, this is something to be watched out in people of these subgroups.”

Advertising

Advertising

On the signs to watch out for even after turning negative, Vikas Maurya, director and HOD, Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital, Delhi said COVID is such a disease that causes inflammation in our lungs, kidney, heart etc and eventually all organs affect our blood vessels.

“Therefore, post COVID, people still face extreme weakness in their body and it takes time to fully get over. But those who have mild symptoms can recover a bit faster than those who experience moderate to severe symptoms,” he said.

Adequate hydration, healthy diet

Hari Kishan Boorugu, consultant physician, Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda, Hyderabad, said people need to maintain adequate hydration and follow a healthy diet after recovery.

“Avoid eating outside food as it can be difficult for the body to take additional stress in case they develop food borne gastroenteritis etc. Patients with diabetes and high blood pressure need to monitor their sugar and BP while making sure that they are in good control, as often they tend to fluctuate post COVID illness, due to multiple factors — change in diet, stress and medication etc. Also consider vaccination when eligible,” he said.

He said recovered patients need to consult a doctor in case they develop fever, severe cough, chest pain or breathlessness, severe headache and facial pain. “Post COVID illness, some patients may have clots in the brain or lungs hence we need to look out for these symptoms. If they develop eye swelling, facial pain, nose block, we need to evaluate for sinusitis including fungal sinusitis.”

Doctors say recovered persons must follow social distancing, masking and sanitization rules and should not consider themselves immune from the infection.

“Prevention is the best way out as we know there are no wonder drugs to cure COVID,” said Dr. Boorugu.