Coronavirus | 3.6% of India’s population fully vaccinated till June 19, 2021

30 lakh vaccine doses administered in the country on June 19.

India recorded 56,687 new COVID-19 cases, and 1,527 new deaths till 9.15 p.m. on June 19. The country has so far reported a total of 2,98,79,477 cases and 3,86,694 deaths.

Kerala reported 12,443 new infections, followed by Maharashtra (8,912) and Tamil Nadu (8,183). Maharashtra recorded 682 new fatalities, followed by Tamil Nadu (180) and Karnataka (161). Maharashtra’s fatalities include backlog deaths which were missed in the previous reports.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Ladakh. The data are sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins.

Around 19.02 lakh samples were tested in the country on June 18 (the results for which were made available on June 19).

Over 30 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on June 19, which is around 41,000 doses more than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. However, it is 1.34 lakh doses fewer than what was recorded during the same period a week ago. The seven-day rolling average of daily vaccinations in the country continues to increase. It stood at 31.05 lakh on June 18, which is slightly more than the 29.96 lakh recorded a week before (June 11). However, it is significantly higher than the average daily doses recorded a month before (May 18) which stood at 14.68 lakh.

About 23.8% of adults in India, 43.8% of those aged above 45, and 47.2% of people aged above 60, have been administered at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, until 8.45 p.m. on June 19. While 16.3% of the country’s population has received at least one dose, only 3.6% are fully vaccinated. The figures are based on the estimated population in 2021.

The share of people who are fully vaccinated in comparable economies such as Brazil and Russia is 11.35% and 10.21% respectively. Among neighbouring countries, about 2.58% of Bangladesh’s population is fully vaccinated while the figure for Pakistan and Sri Lanka stood at 1.5% and 3.5% respectively.