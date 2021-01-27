Coronavirus | Nearly 3 lakh vaccinated on day 12 of drive

A total of 16 hospitalisations and nine deaths have been reported so far in the COVID-19 vaccination drive, with none of the deaths being causally linked with the immunisation, according to additional secretary, Health Ministry, Manohar Agnani.
At a press briefing on Wednesday, he said 23,28,779 people have been vaccinated so far across the country, including 2,99,299 on Wednesday.
Total hospitalisation percentage wise against vaccination was 0.0007%. “One new event of hospitalisation was reported in the past 24 hours. It was a case of bacterial sepsis and the patient is under treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai,’’ said Mr. Agnani.
The Ministry, in a release said, a total of nine deaths have been reported till date during this drive. “One death of a 23-year-old male has been reported from Nuapada in Odisha in the past 24 hours. The post-mortem report is awaited. None of these deaths have been causally linked to COVID-19 vaccination,’’ it said, adding that no case of serious/severe adverse event following immunisation or death attributable to vaccination had been reported till date.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath