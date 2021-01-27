National

Coronavirus | Nearly 3 lakh vaccinated on day 12 of drive

A total of 16 hospitalisations and nine deaths have been reported so far in the COVID-19 vaccination drive, with none of the deaths being causally linked with the immunisation, according to additional secretary, Health Ministry, Manohar Agnani.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, he said 23,28,779 people have been vaccinated so far across the country, including 2,99,299 on Wednesday.

Total hospitalisation percentage wise against vaccination was 0.0007%. “One new event of hospitalisation was reported in the past 24 hours. It was a case of bacterial sepsis and the patient is under treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai,’’ said Mr. Agnani.

The Ministry, in a release said, a total of nine deaths have been reported till date during this drive. “One death of a 23-year-old male has been reported from Nuapada in Odisha in the past 24 hours. The post-mortem report is awaited. None of these deaths have been causally linked to COVID-19 vaccination,’’ it said, adding that no case of serious/severe adverse event following immunisation or death attributable to vaccination had been reported till date.

