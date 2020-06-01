National

Coronavirus | Nearly 2 lakh COVID-19 cases in India

Medical staff seen guiding the patients outside the Special Covid Ward at the LNJP hospital, which is treating most of the Coronavirus patients in New Delhi on June 1, 2020.

Medical staff seen guiding the patients outside the Special Covid Ward at the LNJP hospital, which is treating most of the Coronavirus patients in New Delhi on June 1, 2020.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Smokers with weaker lungs at greater risk, says Ministry

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the country continued to rise with 8,392 positive cases recorded in the last 24 hours, even as the death toll rose to 5,604. The total number of cases in the country now stands at 1,98,182 including 96,988 active cases while 94,036 persons have been cured/discharged/migrated, according to data from the State Health departments.

The national recovery rate now stands at 48.19% while the case fatality rate is 2.83%, the Union Health Ministry said in a release on Monday.

“The recovery rate on May 18 was 38.29 % when the case fatality at this time was 3.15%,” the release said.

In a warning, the Ministry said that as COVID-19 primarily attacks lungs which can be impaired by smoking, smokers have a higher risk of developing severe COVID outcomes and death. The Ministry added that even smokeless tobacco involves hand to mouth contact and that the virus can spread when a user spits after chewing tobacco.

The testing capacity has increased in the country through 472 government and 204 private laboratories (total 676 laboratories).

“ Government of India is taking several steps along with the States/UTs for prevention, containment and management of COVID-19. These are being regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level,” noted the Health Ministry.

