Coronavirus | Narendra Modi reviews COVID-19 situation in seven States

They account for 65.5% of the total confirmed cases and 77% of the total deaths.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 23 reviewed the COVID-19 pandemic situation with Chief Ministers and other representatives of seven high case load States.

The virtual meeting, also attended by Health Ministers of these States, began in the evening.

Coronavirus | 14 States, UTs have higher tests per million, lower positivity than national average: Centre

These States are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab, officials said, noting that more than 63% of the active cases in the country are concentrated in these seven States.

They also account for 65.5% of the total confirmed cases and 77% of the total deaths, a statement had said earlier.

Along with the other five States, Punjab and Delhi have reported an increase in the number of cases being reported recently, they said, adding that Maharashtra, Punjab and Delhi are also reporting high mortality with more than two per cent case fatality rate (CFR).

Coronavirus | Daily recoveries exceed new cases for 5th day: Health Ministry

Other than Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, the case positivity rate of these States has also been observed to be above the national average of 8.52%.