Coronavirus | Narendra Modi discusses COVID-19 situation with Sri Lankan President, Mauritius PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday discussed the situation arising out of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.

Sri Lanka is fighting COVID-19 effectively under Rajapaksa’s leadership, Mr. Modi wrote on Twitter.

“India will continue to support our close maritime neighbour in dealing with the pandemic and its economic impact,” he said.

The two, the Prime Minister said, agreed to accelerate Indian-assisted development projects in Sri Lanka and also strengthen investment links. PM Modi congratulated Prime Minister Jugnauth for successfully controlling COVID-19 in Mauritius.

“Our people share warm and special ties, based on shared culture and values. Indians will stand by their Mauritian brothers and sisters at this difficult time,” he said.

An official statement later said President Rajapaksa briefed Mr. Modi on the steps being taken by his government to restart economic activity.

“In this context, both the leaders agreed on the need to accelerate Indian-assisted development projects in Sri Lanka. They also discussed the possibilities of promoting investments and value-addition in Sri Lanka by the Indian private sector,” the statement said.

During the conversation, Mr. Modi conveyed his best wishes for the health and well-being of Sri Lankan people.

Another statement said Prime Minister Jugnauth conveyed his condolences for the losses caused in India by cyclone ‘Amphan.’ He also thanked Mr. Modi for sending the Indian Naval Ship ‘Kesari’ to Mauritius as part of ‘Operation Sagar’, with a consignment of medicines and a 14-member medical team to help the Mauritian health authorities fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister recalled the special people-to-people ties between India and Mauritius and said New Delhi is duty-bound to support its friends during this time of crisis.

The Prime Minister conveyed his appreciation for the effective COVID-19 response mounted by Mauritius under Prime Minister Jugnauth’s leadership, which has resulted in no new cases being reported for several weeks. He suggested that Mauritius could document its best practices, which would be helpful for other countries, especially island countries, in dealing with similar health crises.

The two leaders discussed enhancing cooperation in various areas, including measures aimed at supporting the financial sector of Mauritius and enabling Mauritian youth to study Ayurvedic medicine.