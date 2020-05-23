National

Coronavirus | Narendra Modi discusses COVID-19 situation with Sri Lankan President, Mauritius PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.   | Photo Credit: PTI

PM Modi congratulated Prime Minister Jugnauth for successfully controlling COVID-19 in Mauritius; Lankan President Rajapaksa briefed Mr. Modi on the steps being taken by his government to restart economic activity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday discussed the situation arising out of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.

Sri Lanka is fighting COVID-19 effectively under Rajapaksa’s leadership, Mr. Modi wrote on Twitter.

Also Read | Sri Lanka makes cremations compulsory for virus deaths, angering Muslims

“India will continue to support our close maritime neighbour in dealing with the pandemic and its economic impact,” he said.

The two, the Prime Minister said, agreed to accelerate Indian-assisted development projects in Sri Lanka and also strengthen investment links. PM Modi congratulated Prime Minister Jugnauth for successfully controlling COVID-19 in Mauritius.

Sri Lanka registers over 750 coronavirus cases, most from Naval facility

“Our people share warm and special ties, based on shared culture and values. Indians will stand by their Mauritian brothers and sisters at this difficult time,” he said.

An official statement later said President Rajapaksa briefed Mr. Modi on the steps being taken by his government to restart economic activity.

“In this context, both the leaders agreed on the need to accelerate Indian-assisted development projects in Sri Lanka. They also discussed the possibilities of promoting investments and value-addition in Sri Lanka by the Indian private sector,” the statement said.

During the conversation, Mr. Modi conveyed his best wishes for the health and well-being of Sri Lankan people.

Another statement said Prime Minister Jugnauth conveyed his condolences for the losses caused in India by cyclone ‘Amphan.’ He also thanked Mr. Modi for sending the Indian Naval Ship ‘Kesari’ to Mauritius as part of ‘Operation Sagar’, with a consignment of medicines and a 14-member medical team to help the Mauritian health authorities fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Cyclone Amphan: Mousuni licks its wounds as leaves turn yellow, resorts stare at certain doom | A double disaster: On a cyclone amid the coronavirus

The Prime Minister recalled the special people-to-people ties between India and Mauritius and said New Delhi is duty-bound to support its friends during this time of crisis.

The Prime Minister conveyed his appreciation for the effective COVID-19 response mounted by Mauritius under Prime Minister Jugnauth’s leadership, which has resulted in no new cases being reported for several weeks. He suggested that Mauritius could document its best practices, which would be helpful for other countries, especially island countries, in dealing with similar health crises.

The two leaders discussed enhancing cooperation in various areas, including measures aimed at supporting the financial sector of Mauritius and enabling Mauritian youth to study Ayurvedic medicine.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2020 5:07:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-narendra-modi-discusses-covid-19-situation-with-sri-lankan-president-mauritius-pm/article31658545.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY