Coronavirus | MP wants railways, airlines to waive cancellation charges

Rajya Sabha chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday asked the government to consider a suggestion by CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem for directing the railways and airlines to forgo ticket cancellation charges in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“This suggestion is worth considering,” Mr. Naidu told the Leader of the House. “Because of the sudden closure of schools and other schedules, people are forced to cancel their programmes. So, let the airlines and the railways take note of this situation and see to it that no cancellation charges are collected. That is a suggestion by the Members. Please get it examined by the concerned Minister.”

Earlier, raising the issue, Mr. Kareem said many State governments had declared that educational and other institutions would remain closed till March-end and extension of even this period was likely.

“Similarly, some companies and manufacturing establishments have also rescheduled their manufacturing plan. On the apprehension of its rapid spread and as a precaution, many State governments have proclaimed a virtual ban on locomotion of people from one place to another. Accordingly, people are cancelling their travel plans,” he said.

Mr. Kareem wanted the government to intervene urgently. Several members concurred with him.

Later, during a short discussion on the issue, TMC’s Derek O’Brien highlighted the precautions to be taken. Sasmit Patra of the BJD said ATMs should be sanitised and capacity of testing labs must be increased.

Vikas Mahatme of the BJP, who said that NGOs and private practitioners should be roped in to address the situation, raised the issue of rumours being spread. The Chairman said the government and the Indian Council of Medical Research should issue clarifications.

Samajwadi Party’s Ram Gopal Yadav said there should be screening of visitors at the Parliament gates. AIADMK’s S.R. Balasubramoniyan asked if the government was willing to adjourn the Session in view of the outbreak. “They are very much interested in passing the Budget. They can pass it by bringing an Appropriation Bill and then, Parliament can be adjourned. If not today, it can be done tomorrow or the day after tomorrow,” he said.