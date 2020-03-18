Coronavirus | MoS for External Affairs under self-quarantine

NEW DELHI

18 March 2020 05:30 IST

Tested negative but a matter of precaution, says Muraleedharan

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan is under self-quarantine after he showed symptoms of COVID-19 infection. The Minister told The Hindu that he has tested negative for the viral infection.

Health Ministry sources said Mr. Muraleedharan had attended a meeting in a medical institute in Thiruvananthapuram on March 14 where a doctor who returned from Spain on March 1 had tested positive on March 15.

Also read | State Helpline numbers for COVID-19

Advertising

Advertising

The doctor joined duty at the Sri Chitra Thirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and began to show symptoms during March 10-11 when his samples were sent for lab test. He tested positive twice on March 14 and 15.

Following the results, at least 76 people from the hospital have been sent on quarantine including 46 doctors who may have come in contact with him. There are unconfirmed reports of Mr. Muraleedharan’s recent foreign travels but he clarified that his last travel abroad was to Mozambique in the second week of January.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

He said he is not feeling any discomfort due to the symptoms that he had earlier displayed. “There is no issue for me. I have negative result for the test. The self-quarantine is a matter of precaution,” he said.