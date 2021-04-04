Coronavirus | More than 7.44 crore vaccine doses administered

NEW DELHI

04 April 2021 05:39 IST

13,00,146 vaccines doses were given till 8 p.m. today.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered has crossed 7.44 crore on Saturday, said the Health Ministry.

The provisional report till 8 p.m. put the figure at 7,44,42,267.

They include 89,53,552 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 53,06,671 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 96,19,289 frontline workers (first), 40,18,526 FLWs (second), 4,57,78,875 more than 45 years old (first) and 7,65,354 for more than 45 years old (second).

