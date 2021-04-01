Coronavirus | More than 6.43 crore vaccines administered till now: Health Ministry

NEW DELHI

01 April 2021 02:01 IST

It directs effective implementation of “Test, Track and Treat” strategy

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered crossed 6.43 crore on Wednesday, said the Health Ministry.

Cumulatively, 6,43,58,765 doses have been given, as per the provisional report.

Of the 13,04,412 doses administered till 7 p.m. on Wednesday, 11,07,413 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 1,96,999 persons received the second. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

The Ministry, following a meeting to review the status of the pandemic in Punjab and Chandigarh, directed effective implementation of “Test, Track and Treat” strategy to escalate testing till the positivity comes down below 5% here.

The Ministry has also suggested to significantly increase testing in all districts with a minimum of 70% RT-PCR tests and use of Rapid Antigen Tests for screening in densely populated areas as well as areas where clusters of cases are reported.

It said the Centre has also said it should be mandatory to subject those who have tested negative in Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) to RT-PCR test.

The meeting was chaired by Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan along with V.K. Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog.

“Regarding surveillance and containment, Punjab and Chandigarh were also advised that all district officers and the local administration should refocus on effective house-to-house surveillance to identify active cases with focus on timely testing, prompt contact tracing and swift isolation to break the chain of transmission,” the Ministry said.