The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Wednesday extended the closure of all Centrally protected monuments to the public till May 31, due to the COVID-19 surge. It was on April 15 that the ASI closed all its monuments and historical sites till mid-May.
Coronavirus | Monuments shut till May 31
Special Correspondent
NEW DELHI ,
May 13, 2021 00:03 IST
Special Correspondent
NEW DELHI ,
May 13, 2021 00:03 IST
Related Topics
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | May 13, 2021 12:06:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-monuments-shut-till-may-31/article34545983.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story