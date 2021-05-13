National

Coronavirus | Monuments shut till May 31

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Wednesday extended the closure of all Centrally protected monuments to the public till May 31, due to the COVID-19 surge. It was on April 15 that the ASI closed all its monuments and historical sites till mid-May.

