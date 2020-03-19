Coronavirus: Ministry wants curbs on public transport

NEW DELHI

19 March 2020 07:12 IST

Vistara suspends international operations from March 20 to March 31

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has advised all States and Union Territories to take necessary steps to contain the spread of COVID-19 by restricting public transport. Refunds may be provided for advance bookings to passengers, a Ministry statement said on March 18.

Avoid non-essential travel

Incoming travelers, including Indian nationals, were advised to avoid non-essential travel and informed that they can be quarantined for a minimum of 14 days on their arrival in India. Indian nationals have also been advised to refrain from travelling to China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany, the External Affairs Ministry informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

Vistara curtails flights

Due to the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on border controls and air travel across the world, Vistara suspended its international operations from March 20 to March 31. The airline has also temporarily adjusted domestic capacity for the months of March and April 2020 in view of reduced demand.

On Tuesday, GoAir announced that it was cancelling its international operations. Air India has already cancelled flights to Rome, Milan, Seoul and reduced its frequencies to Paris, Frankfurt and Madrid after the latest government advisory.