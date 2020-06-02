Coronavirus | MHA relaxes business visa norms

Representational image.

CHENNAI

02 June 2020 23:39 IST

Govt. opens door to foreign nationals including businessmen, healthcare professionals

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday opened the door to foreign nationals — businessmen, healthcare professionals, engineers, health researchers and other specialists — to visit India.

https://www.thehindu.com/topic/coronavirus/

The MHA said in an order that the travel relaxations would apply to foreign businessmen coming on a business visa (other than on B-3 visa for sports) in non-scheduled commercial/chartered flights. While foreign healthcare professionals, health researchers, engineers and technicians were permitted to attend technical works at Indian health sector facilities, including laboratories and factories, the visit would be subject to an invitation from a recognised/registered healthcare facility, registered pharmaceutical company or accredited university in India.

Advertising

Advertising

Engineering, managerial, design and other specialists would also be allowed to travel on behalf of foreign business entities in India which included all manufacturing units, design facilities, software/IT establishments and financial sector companies (banking and non-banking).

Coronavirus, June 2 updates | State Helpline numbers for COVID-19

Technical specialists and engineers intending to travel for installation, repair and maintenance of foreign-origin machinery/equipment in India could do so on the invitation of a registered Indian business entity.

Fresh visa

Such foreign travellers would have to obtain a fresh Business Visa or Employment Visa from the Indian Missions/Posts abroad. Foreign nationals holding a valid long term multiple entry Business Visa (other than B-3 visa for sports) would have to get the visa re-validated from the Indian Missions/Posts concerned. Such foreign nationals would not be allowed to enter the country on the basis of any electronic visa obtained earlier.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | e-Book on COVID-19 | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates

India had suspended all visas for foreign nationals and restricted the travel of OCI card visa-free travel for India-origin people who are not in the country as part of the COVID-19 lockdown measures in the first week of May.