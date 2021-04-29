Coronavirus | MHA issues fresh guidelines for containment measures in districts with high caseload

New Delhi

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 on Thursday to implement containment measures in districts where either the test positivity is more than 10 % in the past one week or where the bed occupancy is more than 60%.

A similar advisory was issued on April 26 based on the Health Ministry guidelines where the States were asked to impose localised restrictions for at least 14-days to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

Delhi, for instance has been reporting over 30% positive COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks. The Capital city is currently under lockdown except essential services.

The guidelines will be applicable till May 31. The previous guidelines issued on March 23 are effective till April 30.