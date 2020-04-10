National

Coronavirus | Mega health screening on in Ganjam district of Odisha

During door-to-door survey, teams are asking questions about symptoms of cough, cold, fever or breathing problem to detect COVID-19

As part of steps to fight COVID-19, a three-day mega health screening programme began on Thursday in Odisha’s Ganjam district. Ganjam is most populous district in Odisha with around seven lakh families, having a population of around 40 lakh.

This door-to-door health screening was initiated in over 6,000 revenue villages of 22 blocks of Ganjam as well as its 18 urban bodies, including the Berhampur Municipal Corporation area. Each anganwadi service area has been considered to be single unit for this health survey.

A three-member team consisting of anganwadi worker, her helper and a teacher has started visiting each and every household to collect information.

Ganjam District Collector, Vijay Amruta Kulange, requested the citizens to be truthful while providing information to the surveyors. These surveying teams will also make people aware of threat of COVID-19 and sanitary measures to be taken to check its spread.

Apart from basic information about a family and its members, travel history, the surveyors are collecting information about their present health condition. They are specifically asking questions about whether symptoms of cough, cold, fever or breathing problem. The persons having these symptoms will be under the focus of the administration. If needed, they will be tested for possible COVID-19 infection.

Till now no COVID-19 positive case has been reported from Ganjam district. About 761 persons have returned to the district from foreign countries so far. Added to it, 28,098 persons, mostly migrant labourers, have returned to Ganjam from Kerala, Maharashtra and Gujarat as well as Odisha’s Bhubaneswar.

