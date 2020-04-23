Coronavirus | Manipur police intensify vigil at entry points

The police intensified vigil at all points of entry to Manipur on Wednesday to keep those afflicted with COVID-19 off the State.

Chief Secretary J. Suresh Babu met officials at a meeting that decided to book traders hoarding goods.

A shopkeeper who sold LPG cylinders at ₹2,000 each was booked and 19 filled cylinders were confiscated. According to reports, many grocery stores are overcharging their customers.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who also holds the Home portfolio, instructed Director-General of Police L.M. Khaute to deploy more policemen at all entry points. Senapati, Jiribam, Behang and Tiddim are the major points for people from Assam, Tripura and Myanmar to enter Manipur.

Last week, the police in Tengnoupal district bordering Myanmar repaired the border fence to ward off smugglers. This followed reports that some persons had died of COVID-19 and others were suffering from the disease in Myanmar near the international border.

Mr. Biren Singh had said there was no room for complacency, though the State had recorded only two cases and the patients had recovered.

All State government offices opened on Tuesday after almost one month. Mr. Biren Singh said that though officials should be present, 30% of the staff members should attend office in rotation.

Though the curfew and the lockdown are relaxed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., the police are detaining joyriders, who are fined by the District Magistrates before being freed.

Some companies had supplied damaged face masks to the government, and the Chief Minister said he would take serious action against them.

The policemen on duty at Singjamei in Imphal had a pleasant surprise on Wednesday. Young girls, who are members of ‘Keisham Sisters’, came out to give them packed lunch.