Coronavirus | Maharashtra tops tally of daily fatalities, cases

India has reported 117 new COVID deaths in the last 24 hours, with six States accounting for 82.91% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (57) while Punjab follows with 18 deaths while Kerala reported 13 deaths, a release issued by the Health Ministry said on Friday.

Along with highest COVID casualties, Maharashtra has also reported the highest daily new COVID cases at 14,317(61.48% of the daily new cases). It is followed by Kerala with 2,133 cases while Punjab reported 1,305 new cases.

“Some States in the country have been reporting a very high number of daily new COVID cases with Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu cumulatively accounting for 85.6% of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours. India has reported 23,285 new cases in the last 24 hours,” said the Ministry.

It added that more than 1.09 crore (1,09,53,303) people have recovered so far and in the last 24 hours alone, 15,157 patients have recovered and been discharged.

India’s total active caseload has reached 1,97,237 and five States cumulatively account for 82.96% of the total active cases in the country. Two States — Maharashtra and Kerala — account for 71.69% of India’s total active cases.

The Health Ministry has said that it is actively engaging with all State and UT governments, especially those showing an upsurge in daily new cases and with a high caseload of active cases. “We are regularly reviewing the status of COVID containment and public health measures with the States/UTs. Recently, the Centre rushed high level public health teams to Maharashtra and Punjab to assist in COVID-19 control and containment measures in view of the recent spike in cases in these States,” said the Ministry.

The Centre had earlier also deputed high-level teams to Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir to support them in their fight against the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

“The reports of Central Teams are shared with the States for further follow up action. The follow up and compliance on part of States is monitored by the Health Ministry,” said the release.